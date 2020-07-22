Shekhar Kapoor to make ‘Paani’ as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Veteran director Shekhar Kapoor now confirmed that he will make the ” Paani” movie. Also, he dedicated the movie to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also mentions that for the film he wishes to partner up with people who adhere to humility and not arrogance.

He tweeted, “If you want to journey with Gods or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.”