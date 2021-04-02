Shivaji Rao Gaekwad (Rajinikanth) to get India’s Highest Film Honour!

COVID-19 Updates World 130,206,710 World Confirmed: 130,206,710 Active: 22,443,756 Recovered: 104,922,225 Death: 2,840,729

USA 31,244,639 USA Confirmed: 31,244,639 Active: 6,923,637 Recovered: 23,754,391 Death: 566,611

Brazil 12,842,717 Brazil Confirmed: 12,842,717 Active: 1,278,059 Recovered: 11,239,099 Death: 325,559

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

Russia 4,554,264 Russia Confirmed: 4,554,264 Active: 278,612 Recovered: 4,176,419 Death: 99,233

UK 4,350,266 UK Confirmed: 4,350,266 Active: 363,328 Recovered: 3,860,174 Death: 126,764

Italy 3,607,083 Italy Confirmed: 3,607,083 Active: 563,479 Recovered: 2,933,757 Death: 109,847

Turkey 3,357,988 Turkey Confirmed: 3,357,988 Active: 291,232 Recovered: 3,035,043 Death: 31,713

Germany 2,854,137 Germany Confirmed: 2,854,137 Active: 228,693 Recovered: 2,548,200 Death: 77,244

Pakistan 678,165 Pakistan Confirmed: 678,165 Active: 56,347 Recovered: 607,205 Death: 14,613

China 90,226 China Confirmed: 90,226 Active: 188 Recovered: 85,402 Death: 4,636

Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth, 70, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest film honour.

The award is given for a lifetime contribution to Indian cinema and carries a prize of one million rupees (S$18,340).

Announcing the 2021 award recipient yesterday, India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet that Rajinikanth is “one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema” and that “his contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic”.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth began his career in 1975 and has starred in 160 movies, gaining fans at home and abroad. His new film, action drama Annaatthe, is due later this year.

Past winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke award include film-makers Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha, actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan, and musicians Manna Dey and Asha Bhosle.