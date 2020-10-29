Shocking : A young woman admitted to hospital raped in Gurugram

Gurugram , 29/10: A shocking case of rape has come to light with a young woman admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. Whereas in the case, on the complaint of the victim’s father, a case of rape has been registered at Sushant Lok police station. On October 22, a 21-year-old girl was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram due to difficulty in breathing. At the same time, reports about the rape incident with her in the ICU are coming out.

There is a stir in the rape incident with the girl in the famous hospital of Cyber ​​City Gurugram of Haryana. However, the police say that only after an investigation, in this case, detailed information on the incident will be revealed. ACP Headquarters Usha Kundu says that the case was being investigated in the rape hospital or somewhere outside. He said that police are also investigating CCTV footage installed in the hospital so that detailed information about the incident will be known.