The world is facing the wrath of Coronavirus. While everyone is fighting with the deadly Coronavirus, Islamic State online publication ‘Voice of Hind’ has called its supporters to use this Coronavirus pandemic to attack India as COVID-19 carriers. The 17-page “lockdown special” edition of a magazine encourages violence to “kill as many Kuffars”.In the last line, it said,” Spread COVID virus among as many Kuffars as possible”