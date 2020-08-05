Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife over dowry in Kendrapara

Pattamundai, 5/7: In a shocking turn of events, a man killed his pregnant wife over dowry demand in at Atharabatia village in Pattamundai area of Odisha’s Kendrapara district last evening.

The victim Krishna Shetty was married to accused Sidhanta Sethy two years ago. According to the mother of the victim, Sidhanta strangled her daughter to death after an exchange of words between them.

She also alleged that Sidhant’s family was also involved in this matter. Police registered the case and started an investigation.