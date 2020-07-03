Shopping malls to open in Bhubaneswar in 3-4 days!

Bhubaneswar,3/7: Both traders and consumers are still optimistic about when the mall will open in the state capital. For the past three months, mall owners and shops have been losing millions of money a day. However, it now appears that the mall may be allowed to open in the next three to four days.

According to the Unlock-2 guidelines, gyms and cinema halls will be closed, while shopping malls may remain open. But that requires the permission of the local administration. That’s why the owners of the shopping mall are negotiating with the BMC. Before entering the mall, everyone will be allowed to use sanitizers and everyone’s body temperature will be checked. Emphasis will also be placed on maintaining social distance.