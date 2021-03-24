Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs England Series

COVID-19 Updates World 124,944,856 World Confirmed: 124,944,856 Active: 21,256,863 Recovered: 100,939,149 Death: 2,748,844

USA 30,639,264 USA Confirmed: 30,639,264 Active: 7,042,732 Recovered: 23,039,641 Death: 556,891

Brazil 12,136,615 Brazil Confirmed: 12,136,615 Active: 1,236,114 Recovered: 10,601,658 Death: 298,843

India 11,734,058 India Confirmed: 11,734,058 Active: 368,421 Recovered: 11,205,160 Death: 160,477

Russia 4,483,471 Russia Confirmed: 4,483,471 Active: 288,852 Recovered: 4,098,400 Death: 96,219

UK 4,307,304 UK Confirmed: 4,307,304 Active: 468,362 Recovered: 3,712,658 Death: 126,284

Italy 3,419,616 Italy Confirmed: 3,419,616 Active: 560,654 Recovered: 2,753,083 Death: 105,879

Turkey 3,061,520 Turkey Confirmed: 3,061,520 Active: 167,322 Recovered: 2,863,882 Death: 30,316

Germany 2,689,205 Germany Confirmed: 2,689,205 Active: 168,197 Recovered: 2,445,300 Death: 75,708

Pakistan 637,042 Pakistan Confirmed: 637,042 Active: 36,849 Recovered: 586,228 Death: 13,965

China 90,125 China Confirmed: 90,125 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,331 Death: 4,636

Pune, 24/3: The Indian cricket team’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs of the 3-match series against England due to injury. Shreyas suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the first ODI.

Shreyas captains the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. However, so far there has been no official statement from BCCI about Shreyas being dropped from the ODI series.