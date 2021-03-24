Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs England Series

-
Pune, 24/3: The Indian cricket team’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs of the 3-match series against England due to injury. Shreyas suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the first ODI.
Shreyas captains the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. However, so far there has been no official statement from BCCI about Shreyas being dropped from the ODI series.
UPDATE – Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game.
Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/s8KINKvCl4
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021