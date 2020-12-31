Sonu Sood Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut?

COVID-19 Updates World 83,090,107 World Confirmed: 83,090,107 Active: 22,396,710 Recovered: 58,880,971 Death: 1,812,426

USA 20,216,991 USA Confirmed: 20,216,991 Active: 7,867,419 Recovered: 11,998,794 Death: 350,778

India 10,267,283 India Confirmed: 10,267,283 Active: 258,229 Recovered: 9,860,280 Death: 148,774

Brazil 7,619,970 Brazil Confirmed: 7,619,970 Active: 718,249 Recovered: 6,707,781 Death: 193,940

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,432,888 UK Confirmed: 2,432,888 Active: 2,360,340 Recovered: N/A Death: 72,548

Turkey 2,194,272 Turkey Confirmed: 2,194,272 Active: 95,001 Recovered: 2,078,629 Death: 20,642

Italy 2,083,689 Italy Confirmed: 2,083,689 Active: 564,395 Recovered: 1,445,690 Death: 73,604

Germany 1,710,992 Germany Confirmed: 1,710,992 Active: 375,220 Recovered: 1,302,600 Death: 33,172

Pakistan 479,715 Pakistan Confirmed: 479,715 Active: 34,537 Recovered: 435,073 Death: 10,105

China 87,052 China Confirmed: 87,052 Active: 368 Recovered: 82,050 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 31/12: During a recent Interview actor Sonu Sood has expressed his disappointment over the fact that a few members of the film fraternity questioned it. It is believed that he was taking a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut.

“Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which he leaves our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfills dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us,” Sonu Sood said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

He added, “We all like to think we’re one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. People align themselves with others, no one reaches out to praise you or to offer advice. Everyone is constrained. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they’ve created barriers around themselves.”

Sonu and Kangana were supposed to work together in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, Sood walked out of the film eventually.