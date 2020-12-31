Sonu Sood Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut?

-
World
83,090,107
-
USA
20,216,991
-
India
10,267,283
-
Brazil
7,619,970
-
Russia
3,131,550
-
UK
2,432,888
-
Turkey
2,194,272
-
Italy
2,083,689
-
Germany
1,710,992
-
Pakistan
479,715
-
China
87,052
Mumbai, 31/12: During a recent Interview actor Sonu Sood has expressed his disappointment over the fact that a few members of the film fraternity questioned it. It is believed that he was taking a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut.
“Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which he leaves our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfills dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us,” Sonu Sood said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.
He added, “We all like to think we’re one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. People align themselves with others, no one reaches out to praise you or to offer advice. Everyone is constrained. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they’ve created barriers around themselves.”
Sonu and Kangana were supposed to work together in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, Sood walked out of the film eventually.