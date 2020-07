Former Indian skipper and now BCCI President Sourav Ganguly celebrates his birthday today. Sourav will be remembered for his fearless captaincy and providing confidence to win overseas.

Ganguly gave the opportunity to India’s some of the greatest match-winners like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He also brought Indian team out of the infamous matchfixing saga.