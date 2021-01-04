Sourav Ganguly’s health condition improves

COVID-19 Updates World 85,509,038 World Confirmed: 85,509,038 Active: 23,181,619 Recovered: 60,476,700 Death: 1,850,719

USA 21,113,528 USA Confirmed: 21,113,528 Active: 8,316,492 Recovered: 12,436,958 Death: 360,078

India 10,341,291 India Confirmed: 10,341,291 Active: 244,738 Recovered: 9,946,867 Death: 149,686

Brazil 7,733,746 Brazil Confirmed: 7,733,746 Active: 724,720 Recovered: 6,813,008 Death: 196,018

Russia 3,236,787 Russia Confirmed: 3,236,787 Active: 559,399 Recovered: 2,618,882 Death: 58,506

UK 2,654,779 UK Confirmed: 2,654,779 Active: 2,579,755 Recovered: N/A Death: 75,024

Turkey 2,241,912 Turkey Confirmed: 2,241,912 Active: 83,890 Recovered: 2,136,534 Death: 21,488

Italy 2,155,446 Italy Confirmed: 2,155,446 Active: 576,214 Recovered: 1,503,900 Death: 75,332

Germany 1,783,896 Germany Confirmed: 1,783,896 Active: 347,591 Recovered: 1,401,200 Death: 35,105

Pakistan 488,529 Pakistan Confirmed: 488,529 Active: 35,722 Recovered: 442,457 Death: 10,350

China 87,150 China Confirmed: 87,150 Active: 411 Recovered: 82,105 Death: 4,634

Kolkatta, 4/1: The health condition of BCCI president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly showed apparent improvement. with ECG reports showing no further complications.

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands hospital on Saturday with chest discomfort, heaviness in the head, vomiting, and a spell of dizziness when he was performing physical exercise in the gymnasium.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and talked with Mr Ganguly. Many top politicians and personalities visited hospital to inquire about his health.