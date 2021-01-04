Sourav Ganguly’s health condition improves

-
Kolkatta, 4/1: The health condition of BCCI president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly showed apparent improvement. with ECG reports showing no further complications.
Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands hospital on Saturday with chest discomfort, heaviness in the head, vomiting, and a spell of dizziness when he was performing physical exercise in the gymnasium.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and talked with Mr Ganguly. Many top politicians and personalities visited hospital to inquire about his health.