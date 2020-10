SpaceX may launch first Starship trip to Mars in next 4 years: Elon Musk

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that SpaceX is on a course to launch its first Starship trip to Mars in the next 4years.

“I think we have a fighting chance of making that second Mars transfer window,” Elon Musk said during a discussion at the International Mars Society Convention.