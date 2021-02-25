Spinners star as India crushed England by 10 wickets

-
Ahmedabad, 25/2: In a major development, India chased down the paltry target of 49 runs in 10.1 overs to knock England out of the race to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 25, finishing the match with a six, while Shubman Gill scored 15 not out in the chase.
Earlier, Indian batting collapsed from 99/3 to 145 all out in the 3rd test at Ahmedabad. India has taken a lead of 33 runs in the 1st innings. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66 runs. Joe Root took 5 wickets and Jack Leech took 4 wickets. England started their 2nd innings horribly as they lost 2 wickets in the first over itself. Zack Crawley and Johnny Bairstow got out to Axar Patel for ducks. According to the latest reports England is 4-2, Root is unbeaten on 4 and Dom Sibley is yet to open his account.