Sputnik V to be cheaper than US made vaccines

New Delhi, 24/11: Russia claimed that its pioneering vaccine, Sputnik V will be cheaper than its Western counterparts. The USA made vaccines, especially the one prepared by Pfizer, comes with a hefty price tag and requires advanced storage facilities which will be a headache for many countries, including India. Pfizer, which applied for the approval on Saturday announced that its vaccine will be sold at $19.25 per dose. Moderna Inc. will be signing a deal for a comprehensive rollout in the European Union and is looking forward to a price tag of $25-37. For a person requiring 2 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, spaced over weeks, the overall cost will be doubled $39 for Pfizer and $50-74 for Moderna. However, the Russian authorities are hopeful about their vaccine and have said that their vaccine will cost a lot less than their Western counterparts and that their vaccine isn’t made for business, but rather to get rid of the pandemic.

The Indian partner of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the Serum Institute of India(SII) has said that it will focus on delivering the vaccine to the people of India first, and then consider citizens of other countries.”It’s very important we take care of our country first, then go on to Covax after that and then other bilateral deals with countries. So, I’ve kept it in that priority,” said Adar Poonawalla, chief of SII. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would also be cheaper and would be easier to store than the one developed by its Western counterparts, the likes of Pfizer and Moderna Inc. as reported by the researchers.