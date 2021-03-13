Sri Lanka will ban burqa and will shut many Islamic schools: minister
Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera says he had signed a paper for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and will shut more than a thousands of Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday.
Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told in a news conference that he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on “national security” grounds.
“In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it.”
The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.
Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.
Mr Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.
Mr Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.
“Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children,” he said.
The government’s moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims – against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.