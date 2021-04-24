Bhubaneswar records state’s highest temperature

COVID-19 Updates World 146,746,901 World Confirmed: 146,746,901 Active: 18,869,841 Recovered: 124,771,358 Death: 3,105,702

USA 32,741,114 USA Confirmed: 32,741,114 Active: 6,856,688 Recovered: 25,299,301 Death: 585,125

India 16,886,250 India Confirmed: 16,886,250 Active: 2,667,913 Recovered: 14,026,904 Death: 191,433

Brazil 14,238,110 Brazil Confirmed: 14,238,110 Active: 1,140,384 Recovered: 12,711,103 Death: 386,623

Russia 4,753,789 Russia Confirmed: 4,753,789 Active: 265,421 Recovered: 4,380,468 Death: 107,900

Turkey 4,591,416 Turkey Confirmed: 4,591,416 Active: 530,997 Recovered: 4,022,408 Death: 38,011

UK 4,403,170 UK Confirmed: 4,403,170 Active: 92,210 Recovered: 4,183,543 Death: 127,417

Italy 3,949,517 Italy Confirmed: 3,949,517 Active: 461,448 Recovered: 3,369,048 Death: 119,021

Germany 3,273,127 Germany Confirmed: 3,273,127 Active: 308,737 Recovered: 2,882,300 Death: 82,090

Pakistan 790,016 Pakistan Confirmed: 790,016 Active: 86,529 Recovered: 686,488 Death: 16,999

China 90,575 China Confirmed: 90,575 Active: 305 Recovered: 85,634 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar on Saturday was the hottest place in the state as mercury shot to 42.1 degrees Celsius.

About 11 places in Odisha recorded 40 degrees or more today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Boudh recorded 42 degrees while Sonepur’s day temperature stood at 41.8 degrees.

Similarly, Baripada recorded 41.6, highest in Titilagarh and Sambalpur stood at 41 followed by Jharsuguda 40.5 degree Celcius.

Angul registered 40.3, Talcher 40.1 when Bhawanipatna and Nayagarh recorded 40 degree Celcius.