Bhubaneswar records state’s highest temperature

ରାଜ୍ୟ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar on Saturday was the hottest place in the state as mercury shot to 42.1 degrees Celsius.

About 11 places in Odisha recorded 40 degrees or more today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Boudh recorded 42 degrees while Sonepur’s day temperature stood at 41.8 degrees.

Similarly, Baripada recorded 41.6, highest in Titilagarh and Sambalpur stood at 41 followed by Jharsuguda 40.5 degree Celcius.

Angul registered 40.3, Talcher 40.1 when Bhawanipatna and Nayagarh recorded 40 degree Celcius.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
