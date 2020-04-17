Student dided while doing a TikTok video.

Nayagarh, 17/4: A 10th class student died while doing a TikTok video. An unfortunate incident took place in Arvind Nagar, a suburb of Nayagarh. Police have filed a case and sent him for autopsy

Premananda, son of Anand Sahu of Arvind Nagar in Nayagarh, is studying in 10th class. He went to visit his cousin’s house because the school was closed for Corona. Last night, he was making a video for TikTok. He first went inside the house and closed the door. He then placed the mobile camera in video mode, stood on a chair, covered his neck with a fan, and chased him around his neck. Pramananda was seen hanging in the video, pushing the stool he was standing on before his feet.

However, Premananda did not open the door for a long time. Relatives informed it to Premananda’s elder brother. He broke the door and rescued Premananda in critical condition and admitted him to the Nayagarh District General Hospital. But the doctor pronounced him dead.