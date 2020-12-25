Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital

COVID-19 Updates World 79,827,469 World Confirmed: 79,827,469 Active: 21,865,118 Recovered: 56,211,130 Death: 1,751,221

Hyderabad , 25/12 : In a sad piece of news Superstar Rajnikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. This development came after eight people from the sets of his film ‘Annaatthe’ had tested positive for the COVID-19.

But Rajanikanth tested negative for COVID-19 but he was suffering from fluctuations in his blood pressure.