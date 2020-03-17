Supreme Court grants permanent commission to women in Navy

New Delhi, 17/3: The Supreme Court granted a permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Navy on Tuesday, saying that “women can sail with the same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination.”

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud noted that both male and female officers should be treated equally and directed the government to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in the Navy within three months.

The apex court said that it is ‘grave injustice’ to deny of permanent commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women in the Navy, who have served the nation.