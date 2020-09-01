Suresh Raina appealed police for Justice

Suresh Raina has returned to India, leaving the IPL and Chennai Super Kings. Many speculations are being made on his return. However, Chennai Super Kings gave family reasons for his return. But team owner N Srinivasan gave a different reason.

Meanwhile, Raina has appealed to the Punjab Police by tweeting on Tuesday. He said that what happened to my family in Punjab was beyond terrible.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020