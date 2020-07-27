Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide case: Mahesh Bhatt was questioned at Santracruz police station

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was questioned in the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Santacruz police station in Mumbai today. Mahesh Bhatt reached the police station around 11 am. He was questioned for about 2 to two and a half hours. However, no information related to what Mahesh Bhatt has told the police in the inquiry could not be revealed. But being told that Mahesh Bhatt has not only been asked questions related to the personal life of Sushant Singh but also related to professional life.

Mahesh Bhatt is said to be close to Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty herself told that she often used to consult Mahesh Bhatt on both her personal and professional issues.

Police asked many question to Mahesh Bhat like why he replaced Sushant Singh Rajput with Aditya Roy Kapoor in his upcoming movie ” Sadak 2″