Senior BJP leader from Maharashtra Narayan Rane claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. He didn’t commit suicide. He also said that the Maharashtra government is trying to hide something or someone.

Rane said , “It is such an important case and all the attention has been diverted. Like others, even I say it is not a suicide, but a murder. 50 days have passed and the world-famous Mumbai Police haven’t been able to search for the real culprit.”