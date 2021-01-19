Suvendu Adhikari tells Mamata Banerjee get a letterhead ready with former CM written on it

COVID-19 Updates World 96,142,007 World Confirmed: 96,142,007 Active: 25,290,804 Recovered: 68,798,459 Death: 2,052,744

USA 24,632,292 USA Confirmed: 24,632,292 Active: 9,669,430 Recovered: 14,554,179 Death: 408,683

India 10,582,647 India Confirmed: 10,582,647 Active: 201,301 Recovered: 10,228,753 Death: 152,593

Brazil 8,512,238 Brazil Confirmed: 8,512,238 Active: 849,863 Recovered: 7,452,047 Death: 210,328

Russia 3,612,800 Russia Confirmed: 3,612,800 Active: 544,151 Recovered: 3,002,026 Death: 66,623

UK 3,433,494 UK Confirmed: 3,433,494 Active: 1,797,059 Recovered: 1,546,575 Death: 89,860

Turkey 2,392,963 Turkey Confirmed: 2,392,963 Active: 98,033 Recovered: 2,270,769 Death: 24,161

Italy 2,390,101 Italy Confirmed: 2,390,101 Active: 547,058 Recovered: 1,760,489 Death: 82,554

Germany 2,059,983 Germany Confirmed: 2,059,983 Active: 295,587 Recovered: 1,716,200 Death: 48,196

Pakistan 523,011 Pakistan Confirmed: 523,011 Active: 35,485 Recovered: 476,471 Death: 11,055

China 88,454 China Confirmed: 88,454 Active: 1,387 Recovered: 82,432 Death: 4,635

Kolkatta, 19/1: The war between Mamata Banerjee and Adhikari has intensified after the West Bengal Chief Minister announced her decision to contest from Nandigram seat, considered a stronghold of Shubhendu Adhikari, who recently quit TMC and joined BJP. After Mamta’s announcement to contest from Nandigram, Shubhendu Adhikari, who was once very close to him, in a big attack asked the Bengal CM to get his letterhead printed on the former Chief Minister.

Addressing a rally at Khejuri in the Purba Medinipur district, Shubhendu Adhikari said- ‘They should prepare for the letterhead with the words of the Former Chief Minister.’ Earlier, Mamta Banerjee had said on Monday that she would contest from both Nandigram and Bhawanipur assembly seats. Mamta said that Nandigram has been very close to her heart and continuously special.

She had said in the Nandigram rally- “Bhawanipur is my elder sister and Nandigram is my younger sister. I will try to contest from both the Vidhan Sabha seats. The people of Bhawanipur may feel this bad. But, I do not want to hurt them. If I can manage this then it is fine. But, I will contest from Nandigram’s seat. “