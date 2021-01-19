Suvendu Adhikari tells Mamata Banerjee get a letterhead ready with former CM written on it

-
World
96,142,007
WorldConfirmed: 96,142,007Active: 25,290,804Recovered: 68,798,459Death: 2,052,744
-
USA
24,632,292
USAConfirmed: 24,632,292Active: 9,669,430Recovered: 14,554,179Death: 408,683
-
India
10,582,647
IndiaConfirmed: 10,582,647Active: 201,301Recovered: 10,228,753Death: 152,593
-
Brazil
8,512,238
BrazilConfirmed: 8,512,238Active: 849,863Recovered: 7,452,047Death: 210,328
-
Russia
3,612,800
RussiaConfirmed: 3,612,800Active: 544,151Recovered: 3,002,026Death: 66,623
-
UK
3,433,494
UKConfirmed: 3,433,494Active: 1,797,059Recovered: 1,546,575Death: 89,860
-
Turkey
2,392,963
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,392,963Active: 98,033Recovered: 2,270,769Death: 24,161
-
Italy
2,390,101
ItalyConfirmed: 2,390,101Active: 547,058Recovered: 1,760,489Death: 82,554
-
Germany
2,059,983
GermanyConfirmed: 2,059,983Active: 295,587Recovered: 1,716,200Death: 48,196
-
Pakistan
523,011
PakistanConfirmed: 523,011Active: 35,485Recovered: 476,471Death: 11,055
-
China
88,454
ChinaConfirmed: 88,454Active: 1,387Recovered: 82,432Death: 4,635
Kolkatta, 19/1: The war between Mamata Banerjee and Adhikari has intensified after the West Bengal Chief Minister announced her decision to contest from Nandigram seat, considered a stronghold of Shubhendu Adhikari, who recently quit TMC and joined BJP. After Mamta’s announcement to contest from Nandigram, Shubhendu Adhikari, who was once very close to him, in a big attack asked the Bengal CM to get his letterhead printed on the former Chief Minister.
Addressing a rally at Khejuri in the Purba Medinipur district, Shubhendu Adhikari said- ‘They should prepare for the letterhead with the words of the Former Chief Minister.’ Earlier, Mamta Banerjee had said on Monday that she would contest from both Nandigram and Bhawanipur assembly seats. Mamta said that Nandigram has been very close to her heart and continuously special.
She had said in the Nandigram rally- “Bhawanipur is my elder sister and Nandigram is my younger sister. I will try to contest from both the Vidhan Sabha seats. The people of Bhawanipur may feel this bad. But, I do not want to hurt them. If I can manage this then it is fine. But, I will contest from Nandigram’s seat. “