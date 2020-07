Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a ray of hope for the sitcom lovers for India. Famous show “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumes shooting.

Malav Rajda, the director of the show, today, shared two pictures from the sets following all safety precautions and wrote,” ROLL…ROLLING….ACTION…..AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES….FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK….BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN ???”