Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver

Tamil Nadu, 5/2: Ahead of the upcoming assembly election, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami has announced a farm loan waiver of Rs 12,110 crore which is believed to be a political decision keeping in mind the assembly election.
CM Palaniswami has stated the fact that the 16.43 lakh farmers will benefit from the farm loan waiver and added that the decision was taken as farmers suffered huge losses due to Cyclone Nigar and Burevi and because of the Coronavirus pandemic.