Tamil Nadu newest state to ban online gaming in South India

FeaturedNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
Chennai, 11/12: Tamil Nadu joins hands with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka to ban online gaming in Southern India. Following the footsteps of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the state of Tamil Nadu has also amended its laws to restrict online gaming within its state border.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu announced the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 on November 20, 2020 (Ref: Tamil Nadu Ordinance Number 11 of 2020) (Ordinance).

The Ordinance amends the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (TN Gaming Act) and extends its territorial scope to cover the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Gaming-related provisions of the Chennai City Police Act, 1888 and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 are no more applicable in the State of Tamil Nadu.

 

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
