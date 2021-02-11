Tanks, armoured vehicles withdrawal by China from Pangong Lake

COVID-19 Updates World 107,950,666 World Confirmed: 107,950,666 Active: 25,442,994 Recovered: 80,140,317 Death: 2,367,355

New Delhi, 11/2: As a part of the disengagement process between India-China, the tanks and infantry combat vehicles of both the countries have started disengaging from the banks of Pangong Lake.

Under the first phase of disengagement, the Indian tanks are moving back towards Nyoma and adjoining areas while the Chinese are taking them back beyond Sirijap and Moldo garrison.