Textile company launch anti-corona fabric

During the Coromnavirus pandemic, the textile industry now marketing the anti-corona vaccine. Several big textile companies claimed to developed anti-corona fabric and apparel. They claim that these fabrics can provide protection against the Coronavirus.

Popular men’s brand Zodiac claimed to have developed an anti-corona fabric that can kill 99 percent of Coronavirus.

Similarly, big textile giants like Donear Industries, Welspun India, Arvind, Vardhman have also started developing COVID-19 fabric.