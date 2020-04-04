‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams passes away at 16

London,4/4: Logan Williams who is popularly known for his role in popular TV series ‘The Flash’ passes away at the tender age of 16. The cause of his death is yet to be known. Logan’s mother Marlyse Williams stated that the family is absolutely devastated by his death. Stating it is hard in times of social distancing, she added, “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild.”Logan played the young Barry Allen aka ‘The Flash’. Grant Gustin also shared his pic pictue with him on instagram.