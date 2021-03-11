ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମାଆ ନେଲେ କରୋନା ଟିକା

-
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୧ ।୩: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଟିକାକରଣ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜୋରସୋରରେ ଚାଲିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ମା’ ହୀରାବେନ୍ କରୋନା ଟିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ମାଆ କରୋନାର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେଇଥିବା ଖୋଦ୍ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021
ଟିକା ନେବା ପାଇଁ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ କରିବାକୁ ମୋଦୀ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଅନ୍ୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ତୁରନ୍ତ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟିକା ନେବାକୁ ମୋଦୀ ଆହ୍ୱାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ମାଙ୍କ ବୟସ ପାଖାପାଖି ୧୦୦ ବର୍ଷ ହେବ । ଦେଶରେ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଟିକାକରଣ ଭିତ୍ତିରେ ସେ ଆଜି କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟିକା ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ନିଜେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦୀ ଟିକା ନେଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।