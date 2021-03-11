ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମାଆ ନେଲେ କରୋନା ଟିକା

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୧ ।୩: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଟିକାକରଣ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜୋରସୋରରେ ଚାଲିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ମା’ ହୀରାବେନ୍ କରୋନା ଟିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ମାଆ କରୋନାର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେଇଥିବା ଖୋଦ୍ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021