There is a good news for Farmers, Know the details

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 1/ 4: There is good news for farmers waiting for the eighth installment of PM Kisan. Starting April 1, that is, 2000 rupees are starting to come into the account of 11.66 crore farmers. In fact, from today, the eighth installment of registered farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will start. Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme, the central government transfers 6 thousand rupees annually to the account of the farmers of the country. This amount of 6 thousand rupees is directly transferred to the bank account of the farmers by the government in three installments.

If you have also registered to get the benefit of this scheme and want to know whether you have a name in the list of beneficiaries of this scheme or not, then you can know it easily.

The first installment of every year comes on April 1 – Under the PM Kisan Scheme, every year the Modi government gives 6000 rupees 2000, 2000 in three installments to the farmers. Under this, the first installment of every year comes from April 1 to July 31, the second installment from August 1 to November 30, and the third installment from December 1 to March 31.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
