These are the top haunted places in India to give you goosebumps

If you are drawn to supernatural events, then you won’t mind visiting haunted places. Though the existence of ghosts and spirits has been debated for centuries, the conclusions we draw are solely from our own experiences.
These are the top haunted places in India
- Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
- Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
- Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal
- Dumas Beach, Gujrat
- Jatinga, Assam
- Lambi Dehar Mines
- Agrasen Ki Baoli, New Delhi
- Ramoji Film City
- D’Souza Chawl, Mumbai
- Bombay High Court