These foods will improve your immunity in winter.. Know the details

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
’The winter season is coming and in this season the amount of food and drink of the people increases slightly. Due to overeating and reduced activity, many people also become obese during the cold season. In this season, good immunity is also necessary to avoid the flu and virus. Here we are going to tell you about 8 such delicious superfoods that will increase the immunity of winter season but will not let you gain weight.

In winter, root vegetables like carrot, beet, radish, turnip, onion are absolutely fresh. Make these vegetables a part of your diet in the cold. They get prebiotic to the body due to which weight loss comes easily. These vegetables are full of nutrition which increases immunity as well as improves digestion.

In cold weather, ghee keeps the body warm from inside. Try to make lentils and vegetables in ghee only. Eat small amounts of ghee on the rotis as well. Ghee contains vitamin A, D, E and K. It not only enhances the taste of food, it also controls weight. The CLA present in desi ghee keeps the metabolism right, which does not increase obesity.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
