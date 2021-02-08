These foods will improve your immunity in winter.. Know the details

COVID-19 Updates World 106,755,003 World Confirmed: 106,755,003 Active: 25,827,642 Recovered: 78,598,547 Death: 2,328,814

USA 27,611,403 USA Confirmed: 27,611,403 Active: 9,782,082 Recovered: 17,354,388 Death: 474,933

India 10,838,843 India Confirmed: 10,838,843 Active: 150,653 Recovered: 10,533,076 Death: 155,114

Brazil 9,524,640 Brazil Confirmed: 9,524,640 Active: 895,892 Recovered: 8,397,187 Death: 231,561

Russia 3,983,197 Russia Confirmed: 3,983,197 Active: 434,038 Recovered: 3,472,091 Death: 77,068

UK 3,945,680 UK Confirmed: 3,945,680 Active: 1,917,586 Recovered: 1,915,629 Death: 112,465

Italy 2,636,738 Italy Confirmed: 2,636,738 Active: 427,024 Recovered: 2,118,441 Death: 91,273

Turkey 2,531,456 Turkey Confirmed: 2,531,456 Active: 83,953 Recovered: 2,420,706 Death: 26,797

Germany 2,292,215 Germany Confirmed: 2,292,215 Active: 188,734 Recovered: 2,041,300 Death: 62,181

Pakistan 555,511 Pakistan Confirmed: 555,511 Active: 31,983 Recovered: 511,502 Death: 12,026

China 89,706 China Confirmed: 89,706 Active: 1,118 Recovered: 83,952 Death: 4,636

’The winter season is coming and in this season the amount of food and drink of the people increases slightly. Due to overeating and reduced activity, many people also become obese during the cold season. In this season, good immunity is also necessary to avoid the flu and virus. Here we are going to tell you about 8 such delicious superfoods that will increase the immunity of winter season but will not let you gain weight.

In winter, root vegetables like carrot, beet, radish, turnip, onion are absolutely fresh. Make these vegetables a part of your diet in the cold. They get prebiotic to the body due to which weight loss comes easily. These vegetables are full of nutrition which increases immunity as well as improves digestion.

In cold weather, ghee keeps the body warm from inside. Try to make lentils and vegetables in ghee only. Eat small amounts of ghee on the rotis as well. Ghee contains vitamin A, D, E and K. It not only enhances the taste of food, it also controls weight. The CLA present in desi ghee keeps the metabolism right, which does not increase obesity.