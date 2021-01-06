This Firm extracts water from Air

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
A Palestinian man fills a cup of water from a solar-powered water generator that extracts potable water straight from the air donated by Watergen, a company owned by a Russian-Israeli businessman, in the town of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, on November 16, 2020. - Watergen, has developed atmospheric water generators that can produce 5,000 to 6,000 litres (1,300 to more than 1,500 gallons) of drinking water per day, depending on the air's humidity. With just a few machines operating in Gaza, Watergen is far from meeting demand for the two million people who live in the crowded coastal enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
0
Gaza, 6/1: In the densely populated Gaza Strip which has lacked sufficient drinking water for a long period of time may have found a solution to their problem. The new project helps ease the shortage of water with a solar-powered process to extract potable water straight from the air.

Watergen has developed atmospheric water generators that can generate 5000 to 6000 litres of drinking water depending upon the air’s humidity.

But till now, Watergen is far from meeting the demand for the two million people who lived in the crowded Costal lines wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
