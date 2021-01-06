This Firm extracts water from Air

COVID-19 Updates World 86,899,449 World Confirmed: 86,899,449 Active: 23,398,171 Recovered: 61,623,832 Death: 1,877,446

Gaza, 6/1: In the densely populated Gaza Strip which has lacked sufficient drinking water for a long period of time may have found a solution to their problem. The new project helps ease the shortage of water with a solar-powered process to extract potable water straight from the air.

Watergen has developed atmospheric water generators that can generate 5000 to 6000 litres of drinking water depending upon the air’s humidity.

But till now, Watergen is far from meeting the demand for the two million people who lived in the crowded Costal lines wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.