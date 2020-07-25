This government scheme will help you get Rs 10,000 pension, Know the last date to apply

If you have a senior citizen in your home, you can get Rs 10,000 pension for them. You can avail of this plan by investing a lump sum in the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (pmvvy) launched by the Central Government. The central government has extended the deadline of this scheme till March 31, 2023.

The documents required are a copy of the PAN card of the applicant, Aadhar card, or passport copy to show home address, copy of the first page of the passbook.The minimum amount you can get from this scheme is Rs 1000 to Rs 10,000