This state Cabinet approves 75% reservation in Private jobs for its youth.

Chandigarh’s meeting of the Haryana cabinet took place on Monday. In this meeting, the proposal to give a 75 percent reservation in jobs to youth in the private sector was approved. The meeting was chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar. CM said that the company which will keep 95 percent of its total employees in Haryana, will also be given special incentives. He said that 75 percent of the act will include those employees whose salary is less than 50 thousand rupees. That is employees of class-3 and class-4. Highly professional staff will not be involved in this.