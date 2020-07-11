This state won’t allow ,security forces tested Coronavirus positive to enter its border

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our Country. Recently many frontline workers are getting infected by the deadly virus. The Sikkim government has decided to allow only those security personnel to enter the state who test negative for coronavirus. This news was given by the top official.

Rapid antigen tests are being done on the security forces.

Director General-cum-Secretary of the Health Department, Dr. Pemba T Bhutia said,””Those testing positive for Covid-19 during the rapid antigen tests will not be allowed to enter Sikkim and will be sent back to quarantine centres from where they came,”