Those who raised anti-national slogans in JNU belong in jails: Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh,12/1: Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said that those who are raising anti-national slogans in JNU should be in jail. Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others were accused of raising anti-India slogans in JNU on February 9, 2016. Amit Shah said in the gathering that “JNU main kuch ladko ne Bharat virodhi naare lagaye, unhone naare lagaye ‘Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, inshallah inshallah’. Unko jail main daalna chahiya ya nahi daalna chahiye? Jo desh virodhi naare lagaega uska sthan jail ki saalakhon ke peeche hoga. “(Some students in JNU raised anti-India slogans, they said ‘India will be broke into thousand parts, inshallah, inshallah’. Don’t you think they will be thrown into jails? The place of those who raise anti-national slogans will behind bars).”

He also challenged Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi to prove where there is mention of citizenship cancellation in the Citizenship Amendment Act.