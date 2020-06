Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in several districts of Odisha. These districts include Dhenkanal, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Jharsuguda, Angul, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Sambalpur, Puri, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Nayagarh. People of these districts are instructed to stay indoors.