‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ author John le Carre passes away at 89

New Delhi(London), 14/12: British author David John Moore Cornwell aka John le Carre, died at the age of 89 on Saturday. The spy-turned-novelist was popular for writing spy thrillers set in the cold war.
“It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carré, passed away after a short illness (not Covid-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, December 12, 2020. His like will never be seen again, and his loss will be felt by every book lover, everyone interested in the human condition”, his agent said in a statement.
The author’s family also issued a statement which read he died of pneumonia.