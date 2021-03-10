Tirath Singh Rawat is all set to become the next CM of Uttarakhand

Dehradun, 10/3: Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Yesterday, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the Chief Minister of the state. The decision was taken during the BJP legislature party meeting that began in Dehradun.

Tirath Singh Rawat is a BJP MP. He was the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand from 2013 to 2015. He was also an MLA from the state.

His name was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.