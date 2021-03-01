TMC likely to finalize final list of candidates, CM to meet Tejaswi Yadav

-
World
114,720,262
WorldConfirmed: 114,720,262Active: 21,905,207Recovered: 90,271,087Death: 2,543,968
-
USA
29,255,344
USAConfirmed: 29,255,344Active: 9,035,262Recovered: 19,694,306Death: 525,776
-
India
11,112,241
IndiaConfirmed: 11,112,241Active: 168,589Recovered: 10,786,457Death: 157,195
-
Brazil
10,551,259
BrazilConfirmed: 10,551,259Active: 885,208Recovered: 9,411,033Death: 255,018
-
Russia
4,257,650
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
-
UK
4,176,554
UKConfirmed: 4,176,554Active: 1,148,388Recovered: 2,905,317Death: 122,849
-
Italy
2,925,265
ItalyConfirmed: 2,925,265Active: 422,367Recovered: 2,405,199Death: 97,699
-
Turkey
2,701,588
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,701,588Active: 100,785Recovered: 2,572,234Death: 28,569
-
Germany
2,450,294
GermanyConfirmed: 2,450,294Active: 124,107Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,687
-
Pakistan
581,365
PakistanConfirmed: 581,365Active: 22,098Recovered: 546,371Death: 12,896
-
China
89,912
ChinaConfirmed: 89,912Active: 210Recovered: 85,066Death: 4,636
Kolkata, 1/3: The new Election Committee of the Trinamool Congress headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet today. The committee includes Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee along with other senior leaders of the party.
Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Sougata Roy, Derek O’Brien, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, CM Jatua, Subrata Mukherjee, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Partha Chatterjee are among the senior leaders in the committee.
TMC is likely to finalize a list of candidates as the polls come closer in West Bengal. CM is also going to meet RJD chief Tejaswi Yadav.
Tejaswi Yadav’s RJD holds considerable sway amongst the Yadav votes which has a significant impact in areas like Asansol.