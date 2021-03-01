TMC likely to finalize final list of candidates, CM to meet Tejaswi Yadav

Kolkata, 1/3: The new Election Committee of the Trinamool Congress headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet today. The committee includes Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee along with other senior leaders of the party.

Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Sougata Roy, Derek O’Brien, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, CM Jatua, Subrata Mukherjee, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Partha Chatterjee are among the senior leaders in the committee.

TMC is likely to finalize a list of candidates as the polls come closer in West Bengal. CM is also going to meet RJD chief Tejaswi Yadav.

Tejaswi Yadav’s RJD holds considerable sway amongst the Yadav votes which has a significant impact in areas like Asansol.