Tv Actress Divya Bhatnagar Passes away after fighting against Covid 19

-
World
67,405,144
WorldConfirmed: 67,405,144Active: 19,268,858Recovered: 46,594,335Death: 1,541,951
-
USA
15,159,529
USAConfirmed: 15,159,529Active: 6,015,030Recovered: 8,855,593Death: 288,906
-
India
9,677,203
IndiaConfirmed: 9,677,203Active: 396,712Recovered: 9,139,901Death: 140,590
-
Brazil
6,603,540
BrazilConfirmed: 6,603,540Active: 650,396Recovered: 5,776,182Death: 176,962
-
Russia
2,460,770
RussiaConfirmed: 2,460,770Active: 479,891Recovered: 1,937,738Death: 43,141
-
Italy
1,728,878
ItalyConfirmed: 1,728,878Active: 755,306Recovered: 913,494Death: 60,078
-
UK
1,723,242
UKConfirmed: 1,723,242Active: 1,661,997Recovered: N/ADeath: 61,245
-
Germany
1,184,845
GermanyConfirmed: 1,184,845Active: 319,286Recovered: 846,400Death: 19,159
-
Turkey
828,295
TurkeyConfirmed: 828,295Active: 382,142Recovered: 431,253Death: 14,900
-
Pakistan
420,294
PakistanConfirmed: 420,294Active: 55,354Recovered: 356,542Death: 8,398
-
China
86,634
ChinaConfirmed: 86,634Active: 281Recovered: 81,719Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 7/12: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away, she had been battling against Covid 19 for the past few weeks. Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to Twitter to share their condolences for the late actor.
Divya was hospitalized after contacting Covid 19, her condition was critical as her oxygen level dropped to 71. She passed away on Monday after battling against the virus. She was 34 years old.
Besides ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Divya has done shows like ‘Udaan’, ‘Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre’ and ‘Vish’ amongst others.