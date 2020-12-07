Tv Actress Divya Bhatnagar Passes away after fighting against Covid 19

COVID-19 Updates World 67,405,144 World Confirmed: 67,405,144 Active: 19,268,858 Recovered: 46,594,335 Death: 1,541,951

Mumbai, 7/12: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away, she had been battling against Covid 19 for the past few weeks. Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to Twitter to share their condolences for the late actor.

Divya was hospitalized after contacting Covid 19, her condition was critical as her oxygen level dropped to 71. She passed away on Monday after battling against the virus. She was 34 years old.

Besides ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Divya has done shows like ‘Udaan’, ‘Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre’ and ‘Vish’ amongst others.