Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is now the target of Twitter users. The reason is his upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Anger is to the extent that #ShameOnUAkshayKumar is trending on Twitter. Actually, Akshay Kumar’s character in the film is Asif while he loves a girl named Pooja. Pooja has been played by Kiara Advani. In the eyes of the users, Asif had to promote love jihad with Pooja. This is the reason why they are taking out anger by tweeting fiercely.