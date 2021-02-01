Twitter reacts to Budget 2021 through these Hilarious Memes. Have a look!

-
World
103,607,217
WorldConfirmed: 103,607,217Active: 26,141,686Recovered: 75,226,037Death: 2,239,494
-
USA
26,768,819
USAConfirmed: 26,768,819Active: 9,911,975Recovered: 16,404,558Death: 452,286
-
India
10,758,619
IndiaConfirmed: 10,758,619Active: 169,208Recovered: 10,434,983Death: 154,428
-
Brazil
9,204,731
BrazilConfirmed: 9,204,731Active: 953,155Recovered: 8,027,042Death: 224,534
-
Russia
3,868,087
RussiaConfirmed: 3,868,087Active: 476,295Recovered: 3,318,173Death: 73,619
-
UK
3,817,176
UKConfirmed: 3,817,176Active: 2,037,082Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 106,158
-
Italy
2,553,032
ItalyConfirmed: 2,553,032Active: 453,968Recovered: 2,010,548Death: 88,516
-
Turkey
2,477,463
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,477,463Active: 89,055Recovered: 2,362,415Death: 25,993
-
Germany
2,226,652
GermanyConfirmed: 2,226,652Active: 233,230Recovered: 1,935,600Death: 57,822
-
Pakistan
546,428
PakistanConfirmed: 546,428Active: 33,493Recovered: 501,252Death: 11,683
-
China
89,564
ChinaConfirmed: 89,564Active: 1,614Recovered: 83,314Death: 4,636
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget today. The budget brought smiles to some people but on the whole, it was a disappointing budget. The netizens have shared some hilarious memes that will tickle your funny bone. Have a look:
Middle class after every financial budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/swZm67xGXA
— Bhole chature (@Bhole6ture) February 1, 2021
#Budget2021
10yo me after explaining budget to my parents by translating from english to hindi in middle class family pic.twitter.com/UVE1QMfLyT
— Rohit 👻 (@Rohit_ke_memes) February 1, 2021
Expert explaining common
Budget 2021 people pic.twitter.com/52k7LQ7ary
— Non Performing Asset 🇮🇳 || Gaurang stan acc 🚩 (@viivecasm) February 1, 2021
Meanwhile in India:#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/taxcbUbLzz
— Neeraj✨ (@__neerajjj__) February 1, 2021
Every year after Budget . #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/uBdIblt60y
— Economist Hunटरर ♂🥳 (@nickhunterr) February 1, 2021
#Budget2021
On budget day, CAs among other professionals pic.twitter.com/Yn8wtfQWn9
— Lakshay (@lj_listens) February 1, 2021
There were few memes on Rahul Gandhi too.
Your last used password can't be new password pic.twitter.com/DgxBjJCmCz
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021
Action reaction pic.twitter.com/D7H7CNGuWM
— Piyush ➐ (@friendliighost) February 1, 2021
In Biology class In Maths class pic.twitter.com/1nCN7tSE6Y
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2021
When u have lots of pending revision of polity
.
Tbhi budget bhi aa jaaye
Upsc aspirant:🙄#RahulGandhi #Budget pic.twitter.com/IGTiG6hZBy
— Shaifali singh (@Shaifalisingh4) February 1, 2021