Twitter reacts to Budget 2021 through these Hilarious Memes. Have a look!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget today. The budget brought smiles to some people but on the whole, it was a disappointing budget. The netizens have shared some hilarious memes that will tickle your funny bone. Have a look:

Middle class after every financial budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/swZm67xGXA — Bhole chature (@Bhole6ture) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021

10yo me after explaining budget to my parents by translating from english to hindi in middle class family pic.twitter.com/UVE1QMfLyT — Rohit 👻 (@Rohit_ke_memes) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021 Expert explaining common

Budget 2021 people pic.twitter.com/52k7LQ7ary — Non Performing Asset 🇮🇳 || Gaurang stan acc 🚩 (@viivecasm) February 1, 2021

There were few memes on Rahul Gandhi too.

Your last used password can't be new password pic.twitter.com/DgxBjJCmCz — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021

In Biology class In Maths class pic.twitter.com/1nCN7tSE6Y — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2021