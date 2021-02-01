Twitter suspends 250 accounts after Controversial tweet on PM Modi

-
World
103,605,325
WorldConfirmed: 103,605,325Active: 26,139,812Recovered: 75,226,037Death: 2,239,476
-
USA
26,768,819
USAConfirmed: 26,768,819Active: 9,911,975Recovered: 16,404,558Death: 452,286
-
India
10,758,619
IndiaConfirmed: 10,758,619Active: 169,208Recovered: 10,434,983Death: 154,428
-
Brazil
9,204,731
BrazilConfirmed: 9,204,731Active: 953,155Recovered: 8,027,042Death: 224,534
-
Russia
3,868,087
RussiaConfirmed: 3,868,087Active: 476,295Recovered: 3,318,173Death: 73,619
-
UK
3,817,176
UKConfirmed: 3,817,176Active: 2,037,082Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 106,158
-
Italy
2,553,032
ItalyConfirmed: 2,553,032Active: 453,968Recovered: 2,010,548Death: 88,516
-
Turkey
2,477,463
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,477,463Active: 89,055Recovered: 2,362,415Death: 25,993
-
Germany
2,226,652
GermanyConfirmed: 2,226,652Active: 233,230Recovered: 1,935,600Death: 57,822
-
Pakistan
546,428
PakistanConfirmed: 546,428Active: 33,493Recovered: 501,252Death: 11,683
-
China
89,564
ChinaConfirmed: 89,564Active: 1,614Recovered: 83,314Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 1/2: In a major development, the central government has taken action against those who made controversial tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst the ongoing protests against farm laws. The IT Ministry has instructed Twitter to suspend 250 Twitter accounts. After getting the orders from the IT ministry all the accounts were suspended with immediate effect.
#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide was being tweeted on Twitter with the hashtag. On January 30, this hashtag was trending on Twitter. Many of the tweet / Twitter accounts were running from abroad. Some farmer’s unions and farmer leaders’ accounts are also included in the suspended account. According to the information, the accounts of the caravan website are also included in the accounts which have been blocked by Twitter.
Previously, on January 27, Twitter suspended 500 accounts after violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day in the capital Delhi. Twitter had said that labels have also been placed on these accounts. On this action, a Twitter spokesperson said that violence, abuse, and threats have no place on this platform.