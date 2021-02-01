Twitter suspends 250 accounts after Controversial tweet on PM Modi

COVID-19 Updates World 103,605,325 World Confirmed: 103,605,325 Active: 26,139,812 Recovered: 75,226,037 Death: 2,239,476

USA 26,768,819 USA Confirmed: 26,768,819 Active: 9,911,975 Recovered: 16,404,558 Death: 452,286

India 10,758,619 India Confirmed: 10,758,619 Active: 169,208 Recovered: 10,434,983 Death: 154,428

Brazil 9,204,731 Brazil Confirmed: 9,204,731 Active: 953,155 Recovered: 8,027,042 Death: 224,534

Russia 3,868,087 Russia Confirmed: 3,868,087 Active: 476,295 Recovered: 3,318,173 Death: 73,619

UK 3,817,176 UK Confirmed: 3,817,176 Active: 2,037,082 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 106,158

Italy 2,553,032 Italy Confirmed: 2,553,032 Active: 453,968 Recovered: 2,010,548 Death: 88,516

Turkey 2,477,463 Turkey Confirmed: 2,477,463 Active: 89,055 Recovered: 2,362,415 Death: 25,993

Germany 2,226,652 Germany Confirmed: 2,226,652 Active: 233,230 Recovered: 1,935,600 Death: 57,822

Pakistan 546,428 Pakistan Confirmed: 546,428 Active: 33,493 Recovered: 501,252 Death: 11,683

China 89,564 China Confirmed: 89,564 Active: 1,614 Recovered: 83,314 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 1/2: In a major development, the central government has taken action against those who made controversial tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst the ongoing protests against farm laws. The IT Ministry has instructed Twitter to suspend 250 Twitter accounts. After getting the orders from the IT ministry all the accounts were suspended with immediate effect.

#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide was being tweeted on Twitter with the hashtag. On January 30, this hashtag was trending on Twitter. Many of the tweet / Twitter accounts were running from abroad. Some farmer’s unions and farmer leaders’ accounts are also included in the suspended account. According to the information, the accounts of the caravan website are also included in the accounts which have been blocked by Twitter.

Previously, on January 27, Twitter suspended 500 accounts after violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day in the capital Delhi. Twitter had said that labels have also been placed on these accounts. On this action, a Twitter spokesperson said that violence, abuse, and threats have no place on this platform.