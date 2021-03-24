Uber partners with ScriptDrop for prescription delivery

It will be available in 37 states

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pharmacies using prescription delivery service ScriptDrop will deliver medications to customers through Uber, the company announced today. Uber will be the default delivery service for ScriptDrop pharmacies in 37 states and will eventually expand to others.

The service lets pharmacies offer prescription deliveries for patients. The tool can integrate with whatever organizational software the pharmacies normally use to keep track of prescriptions.

“Being able to combine ScriptDrop’s integrated interface with Uber’s technology means that pharmacies of all sizes will be better equipped to improve prescription adherence and serve the most vulnerable of their communities,” Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop CEO, said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a rise in mail-order and courier-based drug deliveries, as people avoided in-person trips to the pharmacy.

This is Uber’s second foray into prescription delivery. It partnered with NimbleRx to deliver drugs in Seattle and Dallas in August 2020. It then expanded that service to Austin, Houston, and New York City. The company has other health care functions, including a tool that lets doctors or other providers book rides for patients to and from appointments.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
