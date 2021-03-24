Uber partners with ScriptDrop for prescription delivery

COVID-19 Updates World 125,154,180 World Confirmed: 125,154,180 Active: 21,334,375 Recovered: 101,068,594 Death: 2,751,211

USA 30,660,728 USA Confirmed: 30,660,728 Active: 7,042,497 Recovered: 23,061,037 Death: 557,194

Brazil 12,136,615 Brazil Confirmed: 12,136,615 Active: 1,236,114 Recovered: 10,601,658 Death: 298,843

India 11,786,998 India Confirmed: 11,786,998 Active: 396,690 Recovered: 11,229,583 Death: 160,725

Russia 4,483,471 Russia Confirmed: 4,483,471 Active: 288,852 Recovered: 4,098,400 Death: 96,219

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 473,868 Recovered: 3,712,658 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,697,675 Germany Confirmed: 2,697,675 Active: 176,568 Recovered: 2,445,300 Death: 75,807

Pakistan 637,042 Pakistan Confirmed: 637,042 Active: 36,849 Recovered: 586,228 Death: 13,965

China 90,125 China Confirmed: 90,125 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,331 Death: 4,636

Pharmacies using prescription delivery service ScriptDrop will deliver medications to customers through Uber, the company announced today. Uber will be the default delivery service for ScriptDrop pharmacies in 37 states and will eventually expand to others.

The service lets pharmacies offer prescription deliveries for patients. The tool can integrate with whatever organizational software the pharmacies normally use to keep track of prescriptions.

“Being able to combine ScriptDrop’s integrated interface with Uber’s technology means that pharmacies of all sizes will be better equipped to improve prescription adherence and serve the most vulnerable of their communities,” Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop CEO, said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a rise in mail-order and courier-based drug deliveries, as people avoided in-person trips to the pharmacy.

This is Uber’s second foray into prescription delivery. It partnered with NimbleRx to deliver drugs in Seattle and Dallas in August 2020. It then expanded that service to Austin, Houston, and New York City. The company has other health care functions, including a tool that lets doctors or other providers book rides for patients to and from appointments.