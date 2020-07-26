Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the opposition to bring down his government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the opposition to bring down the government. He has said that anyone who wants to bring down his government can do so today. Also, he has also said that his government is a rickshaw of three wheels and it belongs to the poor whose steering is in their hands. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said these things in an interview given to Saamna, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena. Thackeray’s birthday is on 27 July. He will turn 60 tomorrow. On this occasion, he spoke to Sanjay Raut.

Challenge the opposition

When Thackeray was asked that the opposition is being repeatedly told that his government in Maharashtra has 3 wheels. In response to this question, he said, ‘How many wheels are there at the center? This is our government of three parties. How many parties are in government at the center, tell me! The last time I went to the NDA meeting, there were 30-35 wheels. It was a train. The future of this government does not depend on the leader of the opposition. That is why I say that if the government has to be brought down, it must be brought down now.