Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took a dig at Maharashtra government over COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai, 17/3: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has accused the Maharashtra Government of the Covid-19 Vaccine. Javadekar has questioned that 54 lakh vaccines were sent to the state, out of which only 23 lakhs have been used. The special thing is that Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country due to the coronavirus epidemic. Recently, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote a warning to the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Thackeray.
On Wednesday, Union Minister Javadekar has accused the Maharashtra government of not using the vaccine. He tweeted, ‘Out of 54 lakh vaccines sent to the state by Maharashtra government, only 23 lakhs were used till March 12. 56 percent of the vaccines were not used at all. Now Shiv Sena MPs are asking for more vaccines for the state. During this time, he has questioned the arrangements made by the state government to control the coronavirus. He said, “The chaos in the first pandemic and now the poor performance in the case of vaccine.”
In the past few weeks, cases of coronavirus are increasing in many states of the country including Maharashtra. According to PIB’s tweet, active cases are increasing in five states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. It has been informed in the tweet that more than 3.5 crore doses have been given in the world’s largest vaccine drive.