Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took a dig at Maharashtra government over COVID-19 vaccine

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 121,324,870
    World
    Confirmed: 121,324,870
    Active: 20,802,705
    Recovered: 97,838,702
    Death: 2,683,463
  • USA 30,231,550
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,231,550
    Active: 7,323,714
    Recovered: 22,358,469
    Death: 549,367
  • Brazil 11,609,601
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,609,601
    Active: 1,122,660
    Recovered: 10,204,541
    Death: 282,400
  • India 11,438,734
    India
    Confirmed: 11,438,734
    Active: 234,371
    Recovered: 11,045,284
    Death: 159,079
  • Russia 4,418,436
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,418,436
    Active: 300,097
    Recovered: 4,024,975
    Death: 93,364
  • UK 4,268,821
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,268,821
    Active: 594,400
    Recovered: 3,548,731
    Death: 125,690
  • Italy 3,258,770
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,258,770
    Active: 536,115
    Recovered: 2,619,654
    Death: 103,001
  • Turkey 2,911,642
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,911,642
    Active: 147,157
    Recovered: 2,734,862
    Death: 29,623
  • Germany 2,594,675
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,594,675
    Active: 136,644
    Recovered: 2,383,600
    Death: 74,431
  • Pakistan 612,315
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 612,315
    Active: 22,792
    Recovered: 575,867
    Death: 13,656
  • China 90,066
    China
    Confirmed: 90,066
    Active: 176
    Recovered: 85,254
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 17/3: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has accused the Maharashtra Government of the Covid-19 Vaccine. Javadekar has questioned that 54 lakh vaccines were sent to the state, out of which only 23 lakhs have been used. The special thing is that Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country due to the coronavirus epidemic. Recently, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote a warning to the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Thackeray.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Javadekar has accused the Maharashtra government of not using the vaccine. He tweeted, ‘Out of 54 lakh vaccines sent to the state by Maharashtra government, only 23 lakhs were used till March 12. 56 percent of the vaccines were not used at all. Now Shiv Sena MPs are asking for more vaccines for the state. During this time, he has questioned the arrangements made by the state government to control the coronavirus. He said, “The chaos in the first pandemic and now the poor performance in the case of vaccine.”

 

In the past few weeks, cases of coronavirus are increasing in many states of the country including Maharashtra. According to PIB’s tweet, active cases are increasing in five states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. It has been informed in the tweet that more than 3.5 crore doses have been given in the world’s largest vaccine drive.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.