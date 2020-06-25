Unlock 2.0 guidelines to be released before June 30!

According to reports, the Central government is going to release the guidelines for unlock-2.0 before June 30. According to sources, permissions for some international flights may be issued in the Unlock-2.0 guidelines. There will be a lot to consider before proceeding to make guidelines for the Unlock 2.0 as Coronavirus is in its peak now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said they should now start thinking of Unlock 2.0 but at the same time also ensure the spread of coronavirus infection is minimized.