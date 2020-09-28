Unlock 5.0: What to expect from the guidelines

Amid the threat of coronavirus infection in the country, the central government can release the guideline of Unlock 5.0 today. This time with the arrival of the festival season, the government can give more relaxation in Unlock 5.0. The central government had started the process of ‘unlock’ from the month of June in view of the work affected by the coronavirus.

Last month it was decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to give further relaxation in lockdown outside the Containment Zone. In such a situation, everyone is hopeful that in view of the festival in the coming months, the government can increase this relaxation.

In Unlock 4.0 itself, malls, salons, gyms, and restaurants were allowed to open, but this time it is expected that more discounts can be available in the mall. With this time it is expected that the government can allow the cinema hall, swimming pool, and amusement park to be opened with some conditions. The Multiplex Association of India has requested the government to allow them to open cinema halls with conditions. Significantly, only open-air theaters have been allowed to start operations from 21 September.